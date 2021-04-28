District court magistrate dies of COVID; judge hearing Delhi riots cases in ICU

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi district court judge Kamran Khan succumbed to coronavirus late Monday night after being on the ventilator support for a week.

In his late 20s, Khan was posted as a Metropolitan Magistrate in Dwarka District Courts complex.

According to Advocate Y P Singh, President of Dwarka Court Bar Association, the judge was admitted to Venkateshwar Hospital over ten days ago and was put on ventilator when his health deteriorated a few days later.

"He was too young, too intelligent and too sincere to go so early," the advocate rued the loss.

Singh added, "He was unmarried and a single child. Khan was transferred to Dwarka court from Saket court two months ago."

As per Bar Association Secretary Jai Singh Yadav, Khan was earlier admitted in Max hospital but was discharged.

He was later rushed to another hospital after his health impaired.

On April 20, 47-year-old Saket court judge Kovai Venugopal died due to COVID-19 at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Saket Bar Association Secretary Dhir Singh Kasana had alleged that the incident was a result of negligence on the part of the government.

The rise in deaths comes at a time when the national capital is recording a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

On Monday, the city recorded 20,201 new COVID-19 cases and 380 related deaths.

Meanwhile, a judge hearing the cases related to 2020 Delhi riots and Republic Day violence has been admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital here after getting infected with the COVID-19.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was rushed to the hospital two weeks ago and it took him three days to find a COVID-19 bed in the hospitals, said a district court official on the condition of anonymity.

"At first, he was admitted in the general COVID-19 ward but later rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his oxygen levels dipped," a source said.

The health of the judge, who is posted at Karkardooma District Court complex, is now stable and is recovering, another court staff said.

He said his family members are also infected with the coronavirus.

According to the district courts' website, the Additional Sessions Judge is on leave from April 15 to April 28.

"Officer is on Self Isolation/Quarantine for 14 days with effect from April 15, 2021," it stated.

In his absence, Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Gupta is taking up all the urgent applications in the cases.

In 2020, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, on the recommendation of High Court designated Rawat's Court as Special Court for the trial of cases relating to Delhi riots in which scheduled offences under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 are made out.

