STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

District court magistrate dies of COVID; judge hearing Delhi riots cases in ICU

On April 20, 47-year-old Saket court judge Kovai Venugopal died due to COVID-19 at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Published: 28th April 2021 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi district court judge Kamran Khan succumbed to coronavirus late Monday night after being on the ventilator support for a week.

In his late 20s, Khan was posted as a Metropolitan Magistrate in Dwarka District Courts complex.

According to Advocate Y P Singh, President of Dwarka Court Bar Association, the judge was admitted to Venkateshwar Hospital over ten days ago and was put on ventilator when his health deteriorated a few days later.

"He was too young, too intelligent and too sincere to go so early," the advocate rued the loss.

Singh added, "He was unmarried and a single child. Khan was transferred to Dwarka court from Saket court two months ago."

As per Bar Association Secretary Jai Singh Yadav, Khan was earlier admitted in Max hospital but was discharged.

He was later rushed to another hospital after his health impaired.

On April 20, 47-year-old Saket court judge Kovai Venugopal died due to COVID-19 at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Saket Bar Association Secretary Dhir Singh Kasana had alleged that the incident was a result of negligence on the part of the government.

The rise in deaths comes at a time when the national capital is recording a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

On Monday, the city recorded 20,201 new COVID-19 cases and 380 related deaths.

Meanwhile, a judge hearing the cases related to 2020 Delhi riots and Republic Day violence has been admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital here after getting infected with the COVID-19.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was rushed to the hospital two weeks ago and it took him three days to find a COVID-19 bed in the hospitals, said a district court official on the condition of anonymity.

"At first, he was admitted in the general COVID-19 ward but later rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his oxygen levels dipped," a source said.

The health of the judge, who is posted at Karkardooma District Court complex, is now stable and is recovering, another court staff said.

He said his family members are also infected with the coronavirus.

According to the district courts' website, the Additional Sessions Judge is on leave from April 15 to April 28.

"Officer is on Self Isolation/Quarantine for 14 days with effect from April 15, 2021," it stated.

In his absence, Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Gupta is taking up all the urgent applications in the cases.

In 2020, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, on the recommendation of High Court designated Rawat's Court as Special Court for the trial of cases relating to Delhi riots in which scheduled offences under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 are made out.

The national capital is recording a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

On Monday, the city recorded 20,201 new COVID-19 cases and 380 related deaths.

A Delhi district court judge Kamran Khan succumbed to coronavirus late Monday night after being on the ventilator support for a week.

On April 20, 47-year-old Saket court judge Kovai Venugopal died due to COVID-19 at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamran Khan Dwarka Court Bar Association Dwarka District Courts complex Delhi High Court Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp