New rules for spas, massage centres focus on safety in Delhi

The government said guidelines have been made while keeping in mind the safety of consumers and employees.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Massage, Spa treatment

Representational image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday tightened the guidelines regarding operation of spas and massage centers to prohibit illegal sexual activities. The AAP government has made it clear that engaging in any form of sexual activity in the premises of spa and massage centres is totally prohibited. Based on the report of a fact finding committee setup by the Delhi Commission of Women, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the new rules. 

Accordingly, no cross-gender massage shall be allowed and the male and female spa centres shall be in different sections of the premises. The centres should only employ people aged above 18 who possess a degree or diploma or certificate in physiotherapy, acupressure or occupational therapy. The employees will also need to obtain Police Clearance Certificates while the owner should undertake police verification of the premises.

The government said guidelines have been made while keeping in mind the safety of consumers and employees. Provisions have been laid out for prohibition of latches and bolts on the doors of massage centre chambers while keeping external doors open during working hours. 

