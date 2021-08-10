STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Airport adjudged best in India, central Asia for third time in a row

The recognition — Skytrax World Airport Awards — is considered one of the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry and is announced based on  the votes by customers.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Airport. | (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport has been adjudged the ‘best airport’ in India and central Asia for the third time in a row. 

The recognition — Skytrax World Airport Awards — is considered one of the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry and is announced based on  the votes by customers in an annual global airport customer satisfaction survey.

With the award, the facility can boast of being the only Indian airport among world’s top 50 airports.

The announcement was made by the GMR-led consortium — Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) which operates the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

“IGIA has been adjudged the ‘best airport in India and central Asia’ for the third consecutive year in 2021 Skytrax World Airport Awards. The airport has also been bestowed with the ‘Covid-19 Airport Excellence Award’ for providing exemplary safety protocols during the global pandemic, making it the only airport in India to be ascribed in this category,” said an official of Delhi International Airport Limited.

The airport has also improved its overall ranking, moving from number 50 in 2020 to number 45 in the 2021 World’s Top 50 Airport league.

“IGIA has become the first Indian airport to achieve this feat,” the official added. 

Commenting on the achievement, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer (CEO) of DIAL said the real praise and success behind winning this remarkable achievement goes to all the airport staff, stakeholders and partners working at Delhi airport.  

“They have shown a constant resilience, focus and customer centricity. We take immense pride in receiving this prestigious accolade. Our agile and effective response to the pandemic and crisis preparedness has led us to be recognised by Skytrax,” the CEO said. 

Skytrax World Airport Awards are regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports.

The survey and awards are independent of any airport control or inputs.

