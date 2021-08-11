STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSES on high alert to prevent kite-flying mishaps on Independence Day

Power distribution company BSES has issued safety advisory regarding kite flying on Independence Day. 

Published: 11th August 2021

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Power distribution company BSES has issued safety advisory regarding kite flying on Independence Day. According to the BSES, the wide-spread use of metal coated ‘manjha’ poses a grave danger to the person flying the kite,  metal being a good conductor of electricity. Besides, it could also disrupt power supply of an area. BSES officials said that disrupting power supply and causing damage to power equipment is punishable under the Electricity Act and the Delhi Police Act. 

“People should enjoy kite flying, but they should do it responsibly. We advise residents not to fly kites near electrical installations, including overhead cables and certainly avoid using metal coated manjha. These two simple mantras will ensure safe I-Day celebrations” said a BSES spokesperson.

Tripping of just one 33/66 KV overhead line can disrupt supply to over 10,000 residents in an area. Last year, there were 14 instances of kite-flying related trappings in BSES area. Keeping this in mind, the discom has put its Operations and Maintenance teams on high alert to take care of any kite-flying related incidents.

