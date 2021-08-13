STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Court support saved the System from failure: HC judge

He stated that besides staff, the law researchers also made a large contribution which must be brought to the fore.

Published: 13th August 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi High Court judge Rajiv Sahai Endlaw, who retired  on Thursday, said that the whole system would have failed during the Covid-19 pandemic without the work done by the court staff and registry. 

He stated that besides staff, the law researchers also made a large contribution which must be brought to the fore. ‘This Court has a tradition of honouring judges, lawyers. But till now I have not noticed any tradition of honouring these two facets of the court system without which the system was a failure in the pandemic,” the judge said. “Without them, the Delhi High Court would not have done the work the entire country is talking of.” 

He acknowledged the work done and sacrifices made by the staff. The judge said that he would humbly accept all the praises showered on him not only for himself but also on behalf of the law researchers and 
the staff. 

“I had never paid much attention to the staff and the registry. But one realized that whatever we are doing, whatever praise all of you have showered on my work today is meaningless without the support of the staff and the volunteers.” 

During his tenure of 13 years as a judge, Justice Endlaw  authored several landmark judgments.  
In his farewell address, Chief Justice DN Patel said that Justice Endlaw was hardworking and punctual and his contribution to justice would always be remembered and cherished in the coming years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Sahai Endlaw Delhi High Court
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp