Delhi govt again sends file on committee to probe oxygen-related deaths to LG

Sisodia had earlier said Baijal had not given approval for the formation of the committee to probe oxygen-related deaths.

Published: 16th August 2021 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has again sent the file on the formation of a high-level committee to probe oxygen-related deaths in the city during the second Covid wave to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Sisodia said he has also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the oxygen crisis in the national capital during the second wave of coronavirus and urged him to direct the LG to approve the formation of the committee.

"The Centre and courts want to know the number of deaths due to oxygen shortage. But it is not possible to ascertain exact number of people who died due to oxygen shortage during the second wave.

"So, I have again sent the file pertaining to formation of a committee to probe deaths caused by oxygen crisis to the LG," Sisodia said.

"I hope that permission will be granted soon," he added.

Sisodia had earlier said Baijal had not given approval for the formation of the committee to probe oxygen-related deaths and award compensation of Rs 5 lakh to families of those who died due to oxygen shortage.

The national capital had reeled under a brutal second wave of Covid which claimed several lives with oxygen crisis and shortage of beds adding to the woes of the people.

