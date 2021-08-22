STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records 24 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths reported for third consecutive day

This is the 13th time since the start of the second COVID wave that Delhi logged zero fatality in a day. 

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational image (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported zero daily deaths due to COVID-19 for the third consecutive day on Sunday and 24 new cases of the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the health department here.

This is the 13th time since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has logged zero fatality due to the disease in a day.

The new cases push the overall infection tally in the city to 14,37,317.Of these, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, and the death toll stands at 25,079, a bulletin issued by the department showed.

Twenty-six people have succumbed to the disease this month so far. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31.

On Saturday, the capital reported 19 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year when 17 people were diagnosed with the disease. On Friday, the capital reported 57 cases of the coronavirus infection, as the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.

There are 398 active cases of the disease in Delhi at present, and 129 of them are under home-isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 236, the bulletin showed. Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 daily deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in April and May. Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

According to officials, around 160 PSA oxygen generation plants with a total capacity of 148.11 metric tonnes are being installed at various government and private hospitals in the city. While 66 plants are being installed in Delhi government hospitals, 10 are being set up in central government hospitals and 84 in private healthcare facilities.

According to government data, 1.23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 34 lakh people have received both doses.

