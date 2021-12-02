Delhi metro appoints two new directors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The DMRC, which has the largest operational metro network in the country of over 390 kms, has strengthened its operation and maintenance (O & M) wing with the appointments of Vikas Kumar as Director of Operations and A K Garg, who was until now looking after O&M as Director of Operations, as Director of Infrastructure.

Vikas Kumar, an officer of the 1988 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service, was earlier Executive Director/Operations in DMRC. He is an electrical engineering graduate from IIT, Roorkee (1987), and did M Tech from IIT-D in 1989. He has significant experience of over 31 years, including 14 years with Indian Railways and over 17 years of experience with DMRC.

The Director of Operations will now look after matters pertaining to operations, fare and non-fare revenue, last mile connectivity, parking, Delhi Metro Rail Academy, etc, while, Director of Infrastructure will look after maintenance of infrastructure including, civil, electrical, telecommunication, rolling stock, solar power, etc.