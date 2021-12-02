Mother, son shot at wedding in Delhi; one held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old man from outer Delhi’s Tikri Kalan village for opening fire and shooting a woman and a little boy at a marriage function. The accused, who is a convict serving life and out on parole, was drunk during the incident fired shots in air after hearing the sound of drum beats.

Two persons, a 24-year-old mother and her six-year-old son were hit and injured in the firing incident, police said. The accused has been identified as Monu, 30, of Ramayan Panna in Tikri Kalan village. He was carrying a country-made 7.65mm pistol.

“The incident took place on Tuesday evening. The mother and son are from Rajasthan and were here to attend the wedding. The mother is out of danger but her son sustained serious injuries in the chest,” said DCP (Outer District) Parvinder Singh. The injured are currently admitted at SGM Hospital in outer Delhi.

According to the police, “The accused disclosed that he was sitting and drinking at his home when he heard the sound of dhols (drums) and took his firearm and came out of his house and fired the bullet, which accidentally hit some persons. He fled from the spot after the bullet hit some people,” said the police.