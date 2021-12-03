BJP, Congress ask Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resign

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP and the Congress on Thursday demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation after the Supreme Court rapped the AAP government for its failure to tackle the rising air pollution in the city.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged the AAP government failed to do what it promised before the apex court and hence the CM must tender his resignation.

“The court asked what message the CM wants to give by making youngsters stand at almost every crossing with placards saying ‘car ka engine band’ and his photograph in it. In such a scenario, Kejriwal must resign,” said Gupta.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary also released a statement that the CM must immediately tender his resignation. “The SC censure of the AAP government for its failure to curb air pollution and misrepresenting facts with words has shown a mirror to the CM.

The ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign was only to gain publicity,” he said.