STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP, Congress ask Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resign

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged the AAP government failed to do what it promised before the apex court and hence the CM must tender his resignation.

Published: 03rd December 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP and the Congress on Thursday demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation after the Supreme Court rapped the AAP government for its failure to tackle the rising air pollution in the city.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged the AAP government failed to do what it promised before the apex court and hence the CM must tender his resignation.

“The court asked what message the CM wants to give by making youngsters stand at almost every crossing with placards saying ‘car ka engine band’ and his photograph in it. In such a scenario, Kejriwal must resign,” said Gupta.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary also released a statement that the CM must immediately tender his resignation. “The SC censure of the AAP government for its failure to curb air pollution and misrepresenting facts with words has shown a mirror to the CM.

The ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign was only to gain publicity,” he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi BJP Delhi Congress AAP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Air Pollution Delhi Air Quality Supreme Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp