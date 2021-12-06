STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Championing sustainability: Weekend farmers' market at Delhi's Sunder Nursery 

This weekend farmers’ market promotes organic products and encourages citizens to adopt a sustainable lifestyle

Published: 06th December 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhiites browsing through an array of products at the weekend lifestyle market at Sunder Nursery on Sunday.

Delhiites browsing through an array of products at the weekend lifestyle market at Sunder Nursery on Sunday. (Photo | Anjani Chadha)

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Sunder Nursery in Delhi has been a haven for citizens looking to spend their leisure time in close proximity to nature. Adding yet another reason to visit this UNESCO World Heritage Site is the organic and natural lifestyle market that is set up at the garden every weekend. Bringing together “consciously-curated options” to shop from, this initiative was started by Meenu Nageshwaran—a Pranic 
healer and plant-based chef—in April 2016, to help others champion an alternative, sustainable lifestyle.

“We are trying to preserve and protect. Our focus is on serving simple things, everything that is a part of our heritage and is facing decline or something that is made organically. It is not just a farmers’ market but a lifestyle market,” shared Nageshwaran, when we met her at Sunder Nursery on Sunday. “It is a completely different world over here. This is not specific to an age group; we have something for everyone. The idea is to make people more aware of how small steps can bring changes,” mentioned Rhea Gupta, a core team member. 

A love for all things natural 

With a plethora of brands displayed here, the market has a range of products across categories such as body care, fashion and accessory, food and beverages, and homecare, among others. Nageshwaran said, “Some brands set up their kiosks every week, and many new brands keep coming up every once in a while.” The market is like a space to unwind and get acquainted with the “ethos of a rather slow sustainable lifestyle”.

“This event is a great way to tap into a new audience. Through the market, we have been approached by various restaurants and cafes too,” shared Armaan Mehra from Mamacita, a homegrown brand of dips, chutneys, and salads, which has been setting up their 
kiosk at the market since March this year. 

Radhika Singh and Kabir Singh, both “farmers-turned-businesspersons”  who co-founded the artisanal brand Kuninda, have recently started putting up their stall at Sunder Nursery. Radhika shared, “We are new to Sunder Nursery but the response has been surprisingly good. Mustard is usually imported but it is integral to Indian cuisine so people are intrigued by the fact that we have gateway mustard, which is not very strong but has a great quality.” 

Brands such as Anju Kalhan’s Bliss Box that seeks to provide healthy snacking alternatives; Juhi Mohammad’s Ruharoma that has natural skincare products; Zahra, an organic dry fruits business by Khadija Hussaini, who moved to India from Afghanistan in 2016, also showcased at the market on Sunday.
“The market has grown, and the people with us have flourished. Consumers are more aware about what they want and what they don't want. We have a regular clientele that comes to us, it is quite heartening to see that,” Nageshwaran concluded.

CHECK IT OUT

What: Organic and Natural Lifestyle Market by The Earth Collective
When: 9am-2pm, every weekend
Where: Sunder Nursery 

