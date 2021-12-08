STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bombay Suburban Electric Supply takes step to solve grievances of Delhi's Ballimaran residents

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain also directed BSES officials to identify dark spots in consultation with the residents for installing new high mast lights. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to facilitate special camps for the installation of new electricity meters in Ballimaran Assembly constituency, the Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Imran Hussain on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, chaired a meeting with the Power Department, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) and Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) Delhi.

The minister took a serious view on delay in the installation of new electricity meters for which the relevant documents were already submitted by the residents at the BSES camps. Hussain said that a large number of residents visit the camp office every day with their grievances such as installation of new meters, inflated electricity bills, meter load, which need to be resolved quickly. The meeting was attended by the Special Secretary (Power), senior officers of DERC, Power department and BSES.

Hussain directed the BSES officials to speed up the process of installation of new electricity meters at the earliest, keeping in view the problems faced by the residents. He added that considering the demand of the residents, more camps would be organized to resolve their grievances related to electricity. The minister also directed BSES officials to identify dark spots in consultation with the residents for installing new high mast lights. 

