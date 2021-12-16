STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi airport T1 unveils smart apron, 19 stands

The newly-extended apron of the airport in New Delhi.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, said that it has completed the expansion work of the first phase of smart apron of Terminal 1. The enhanced operational efficiency will lead to the reduction of “70kg of CO2 emissions per flight”, DIAL said.

The apron is being built in three phases. In the first phase, 19 out of 82 Code C stands have been constructed, and all of them have become operational after statutory approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“The new apron would help reduce air traffic congestion. Its new layout would facilitate improved air traffic flow and enhance airside safety. The creation of new contact stands would lead to reduction in the number of Ground Support Equipment (GSE). This will ensure faster aircraft turnaround time and improve safety in the apron area, resulting in improved operational efficiency on the airside,” said an official statement from DIAL.

With the completion of T1 work, the total number of parking stands on the T1 apron would increase from 55 (prior to commencement of Phase 3A works) to 82, including 22 contact stands and 8 MARS stands.

It said that as a result of the improved air traffic flow, the estimated reduction in CO2 emissions from the aircrafts would be ~70 kg per flight. “Once the 22 contact stands equipped with Bridge Mounted Equipment (BME) are operational, a further reduction of 255 kg of CO2 emissions per aircraft per turnaround process for domestic airlines is expected,” it said.

New features

  1. Enhanced operational efficiency with T1 apron will lead to reduction of  70 kg of CO2 emissions per flight
  2. Airport handling capacity set to increase to 100 million passengers yearly, once remaining expansion is completed
  3. Newly-commissioned stands on the  apron would help accommodate increased air traffic movement and facilitate smooth airside operations
  4. Tech upgrades include Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS), Fuel Hydrant System (FHS), Ground Power Units (GPU) and Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA)
