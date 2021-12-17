STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEET PG counselling delay: Over 5,000 resident docs to resume strike in Delhi

Once again, Ministry took no action since one week which is in stark contrast to their fake promises and false assurances, said a release issued by Resident Doctors Association of Safdarjung hospital.

Published: 17th December 2021

Lady Hardinge Medical College doctors protest on Thursday.

Lady Hardinge Medical College doctors protest on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 5,000 resident doctors in Delhi will on Friday, December 17, 2021, resume their strike against the delay in the NEET postgraduate counselling process. Medical services will remain affected as resident doctors across government hospitals including Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia will go on an indefinite strike in support of their various demands including the demand to expedite the NEET PG counselling process.

The NEET exams were to happen in May, but were postponed to September due to the second wave.
While the doctors association had called off the strike on December 9 for a period of one week after a chopper crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other Army personnel. The doctors were also assured by the health ministry that the court hearing to expedite the counselling process will be fast-tracked. 

“Resident doctors have been waiting patiently since the agitation was put on hold on December 9 for one week following release of plea by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) for fast tracking of the court hearing, assurance of Hon’ble Health Minister and multiple factors including patient care in mind.

Once again, the Ministry took no action since one week which is in stark contrast to their fake promises and false assurances, said a release issued by Resident Doctors Association of Safdarjung hospital. With the delay in counseling, around 45,000 doctors are awaiting admissions in PG courses across the country.

Parents’ reaction to Omicron: new survey

  • Majority parents want schools shut in 25 km of their vicinity
  • 12 per cent said shut in-person schools if there is even a single Omicron case in and around the district and in nearby districts.
  • Only 30 per cent parents want authorities to wait till a community (non-travel) Omicron case is found in their district or vicinity.
  • 9,694 responses were received for this particular query in the survey
  • 10,000 parents were respondents to the survey conducted from over 332 districts of India
  • 61 per cent of the participants were men, while 39 per cent were women.

