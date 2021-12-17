NEET PG counselling delay: Over 5,000 resident docs to resume strike in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 5,000 resident doctors in Delhi will on Friday, December 17, 2021, resume their strike against the delay in the NEET postgraduate counselling process. Medical services will remain affected as resident doctors across government hospitals including Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia will go on an indefinite strike in support of their various demands including the demand to expedite the NEET PG counselling process.

The NEET exams were to happen in May, but were postponed to September due to the second wave.

While the doctors association had called off the strike on December 9 for a period of one week after a chopper crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other Army personnel. The doctors were also assured by the health ministry that the court hearing to expedite the counselling process will be fast-tracked.

“Resident doctors have been waiting patiently since the agitation was put on hold on December 9 for one week following release of plea by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) for fast tracking of the court hearing, assurance of Hon’ble Health Minister and multiple factors including patient care in mind.

Once again, the Ministry took no action since one week which is in stark contrast to their fake promises and false assurances, said a release issued by Resident Doctors Association of Safdarjung hospital. With the delay in counseling, around 45,000 doctors are awaiting admissions in PG courses across the country.

