Delhi government imposes Rs 1crore fine on construction body for violating norm

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal government on Friday, December 17, 2021, imposed a fine worth Rs 1 crore on the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) for violating the construction ban at the Netaji Subhash Nagar in Delhi.

Environment minister Gopal Rai said that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) issued a notice to the NBCC to shut the Netaji Subhash Nagar site, with immediate effect. Rai said that the NBCC was recently also caught carrying out construction activities during night hours at Netaji Subhash Nagar.

“The same site was previously inspected by the DPCC, when a notice was issued and a fine of Rs 5 lakhs was imposed on NBCC. Despite this, the agency was found to be repeatedly violating the ban, and hence a fine of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on them,” said the minister.

The DPCC’s order states, “On December 3, it was observed that no labour was present during the inspection, however, fresh concreting was seen at some areas.” A total of 11 night patrol squads have been assembled by the government to keep a close watch on construction works.

Meanwhile, the government received proposals from agencies for lifting the construction ban which were forwarded to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take a decision. Until CAQM takes a decision, there will be strict action against any violation, Rai reiterated, adding that the ban on construction and trucks entering the city, barring essential services, will continue until further notice.

What check revealed

Inspection of the project site as conducted by DPCC on the Dec 16 night observed: