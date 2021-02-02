Over half of Delhi has Covid-19 antibodies as per latest sero-survey: Health Minister Satydendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s fifth sero survey report suggests that 56.13% of the total 2 crore population of the city has antibodies against the novel coronavirus.The fifth survey began on January 15 and completed on January 23.

As many as 28,000 samples were collected from municipal wards. As per the report, it has been found that the North District has the lowest prevalence with 49.09% and the in the South East district, which stood at 62.18%. Of the total population surveyed, women are reported to have more antibodies’ prevalence.

“We have conducted this survey along with Maulana Azad Medical College. All district officials joined us in our efforts. We have used CLIA technology, which is a more sensitive technology than ELISA. The samples have been tested at ILBS so that there is uniformity across the city. We have taken 100 samples from every type of population in each ward, and we have successfully been able to do it with the help of our health and the ILBS teams,” said Dr Nutan Mundeja, DGHS.

On a question on herd immunity, Jain said despite figures suggesting it, the announcement is to be made by the Central government.

“The cases have gone down considerably and have been lower than 200 since the last 10- 12 days. The positivity rate is less than 1% for the last one month. I would request you to continue with the face mask, despite a decline in cases and the positivity rate. We have fewer patients in hospitals now. In the last 3 months, the people of Delhi have behaved in a very civilized manner… They are following all Covid protocols. We need to follow social distancing for a few more months,” said the minister.