STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

21 patients from Myanmar arrive at Delhi hospital for organ transplant

According to a statement by the hospital, these patients have been waiting for organ transplants for over six months now.

Published: 08th February 2021 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Organ transplant

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twenty-one people from Myanmar, with chronic cases of kidney, liver and cardiovascular diseases, have arrived in Delhi to undergo organ transplant at a city hospital.

According to a statement by the hospital, these patients have been waiting for organ transplants for over six months now.

Easing of travel restrictions has come as a respite for these patients requiring specialised medical attention, it said.

"The Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals along with the Indian Embassy has arranged for a special chartered flight to get these patients to India for immediate kidney/liver transplants and expedite treatment for patients requiring attention for cardiovascular ailments. They reached India on February 5," the hospital said.

The Indian Mission in Myanmar was of great help in transporting these patients.

They had been waiting for a while, some even for over six months, to get treated.

These are all critically ill patients who were on regular follow up but couldn't travel for treatment, it said.

"We tried to treat them optimally through virtual consultations, but now they needed surgery," said Dr Anupam Sibal, the group medical director at the Apollo Hospitals.

The treatment for these patients will be supervised by Dr Sandeep Guleria, senior consultant in renal transplants, senior nephrologist Dr Sanjiv Jasuja, Dr Neerav Goyal, senior consultant in liver transplants and Dr Amit Mittal, consultant in interventional cardiology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi.

Leading the renal transplant procedures Dr Guleria said, "The uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns, and border restrictions has proved fatal for millions of international patients who choose India for their medical treatments."

Ease in travel restrictions and also declining COVID-19 positivity rate in India has come as a relief for international patients seeking specialised medical attention, he said.

Dr Mittal said, "We have been in constant touch with the patients and have gone through their reports to access their condition.

Most of the patients suffering from cardiovascular ailments have multiple blockages in their arteries and hospitals in their native country are not equipped for treatment hence the need to fly to India.

"It is essential that these patients are treated on time else they would be prone to heart attacks and lifelong heart-related ailments," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar Delhi Delhi organ transplant
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp