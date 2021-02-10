STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu arrested by Special Cell; Court sends him to seven-day police custody

Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where the religious flag was hoisted.

Published: 10th February 2021 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Small-time actor Deep Sidhu, who was on the run after allegedly instigating a mob to desecrate the Tricolour at the Red Fort on Republic Day, was arrested from his hideout in Haryana’s Karnal on Monday night. Sidhu carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh. 

A team of Southwestern Range of Special Cell led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjeev Yadav made the arrest around 10.30 pm at Karnal, where he had been hiding for the past 15 days. However, he kept releasing provocative videos to instigate Punjab and Haryana youth, police said.

Sidhu was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta at the Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday afternoon and was remanded in seven-day police custody. Crime branch officials claimed that the actor had instigated the mob to break the barricades with tractors and deviate from the police-approved route.  DCP Special Cell Yadav said Sidhu had been changing his location to evade arrest. 

Sources claimed Sidhu’s friends had refused him accommodation and help. Sidhu was in touch with a California-based woman, who helped him upload the provocative videos through Facebook when he was in hiding.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court stayed the arrest of Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor and six senior journalists, including Rajdeep Sardesai, who were booked for wrongly tweeting/retweeting that a youth driving a tractor was felled by police bullets during the January 26 tractor rally in Delhi. A three-judge bench said the stay on the arrest will continue till the next hearing after two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deep Sidhu red fort violence Delhi Chalo Delhi Chalo March Delhi Chalo Protest farmers protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp