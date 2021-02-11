CM’s office spent Rs 32 lakh on breakfast, lunch in last three years, reveals RTI

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Chief Minister’s office has spent approximately Rs 32 lakh in the last three years over arranging breakfast and lunch, revealed an RTI. As per the Right to Information request filed by activist Vivek Pandey, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has spent about Rs 9 to Rs 11 lakh each year on these expenses.

In the RTI, Pandey has asked the CMO to provide “details of money spent by CM office Delhi in breakfast and lunch in between year 2017 to 2020 (tea, coffee, snacks etc)”. As per the reply of the RTI dated February 2, the chief minister’s office spent Rs 11,38,724 in 2017-18. In the following year, the CMO spent Rs 11,34,443 for the same purpose and in 2019-2020, CM Kejriwal’s office spent Rs 9,93,628.

Though the activist had requested to provide “details of amount of money spent by Delhi CM office for purchasing mineral water cans and bottles in between year 2017 to 2020”, no proper response was given to the question. “Information is not available item wise” the reply for the question read.

It was earlier reported that, as per an RTI reply received by activist Hemant Singh Gauniya, in 2018, the expenses in financial year 2015-16 on tea and snacks of the CMO was Rs 23.12 lakh and the same was Rs 46.54 lakh in 2016-17.