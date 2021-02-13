STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Turning adversity into strength

Bhattacharjya, a student of Shri Ram School, Moulsari, Gurugram, took to writing as a refuge from all the bullying by her peers.

Published: 13th February 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Saranya Bhattacharjya

By Express News Service

Saranya Bhattacharjya is only 16 years old, but is already doing exemplary work. The Hauz Khas resident raised Rs 1.5 lakh for the betterment of the transgender community. She has also pledged to extend entire proceeds from the sale of her debut book, Clash with Reason (K2 publishing group, Rs 499), to Mitr Trust, founded in 2005 by transgender Rudrani Chettri to support the trans community. Bhattacharjya, a student of Shri Ram School, Moulsari, Gurugram, took to writing as a refuge from all the bullying by her peers when she was just nine.

“I had gained a lot of weight due to some hormonal imbalance, and I got bullied me for that. Writing became my haven to escape their hurtful comments. Whatever I felt, I poured it down on paper and it gave me a voice,” she says.

From writing in her diary, Saranya graduated to blogging on WordPress as insidethelifeofatraveler. Then three years ago, Saranya met Chettri through her mother at an event, and got to know about the work Chettri has been doing for the trans community for the past 15 years. Inspired, Saranya visited Mitr Trust and interacted with its members.

“I am a part of Angels Network that works with different NGOs. Initially, Saranya was scared of Rudrani, but I encouraged her to speak to Rudrani. Since Rudrani is quite articulate, Saranya was impressed. Thereon, she continued her association with the community on her own,” informs Saranya’s mother, Simmi Bhattacharjya. Saranya had a very different opinion of the transgender community till she met Rudrani. “I realised they didn’t have the basic necessities, and I wanted to do something for them.

I wanted to break the stigma attached to the community members, but didn’t know how.” Saranya kept in touch with Rudrani, toying with various ideas on how she could help. Then, the pandemic happened. “Their condition became really pitiable. They didn’t have adequate medicines and ration. That’s when I decided to collate my poems in the form of a book to raise funds for the community via Mitr Trust,” she says. And out came Clash with Reason.

Further on, Saranya wants to pursue humanities and mass media. “Art and culture has been a big part of my life as both my parents are into it.” The avid reader, she is quite fond of contemporary literature; John Green being her favourite author, and his Looking of Alaska is her favourite book.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saranya Bhattacharjya Clash with Reason
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp