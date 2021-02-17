Fortis Hospital Gurugram opens paediatric clinic for solid tumour

By Express News Service

Fortis Hospital Gurugram launched first of its kind Paediatric Solid Tumor Clinic at its hospital premises recently.

The idea behind setting up of the unit is that ‘No Child should die in the dawn of life’. The clinic, headed by paediatric oncologists Dr Vikas Dua and Dr Mansi Sachdev will be operational every Wednesday from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

It will efficiently treat children with a variety of solid tumors/malignancies, from brain and spinal cord tumors to tumors affecting bones and muscles and those arising from the liver and kidney.

The team of doctors includes paediatric medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, radiation oncologists, neurosurgeons, interventional radiologists and nuclear medicine doctors, who will apply a multidisciplinary approach to treat children with cancer.

Present at the launch were the multidisciplinary team of oncologists and surgeons, cancer survivors along with their parents who shared their victorious journey of beating the deadly disease.

“Most parents are unaware of the condition and tend to ignore the early symptoms. It is important to raise awareness among them, and tell them that such conditions are completely curable with advanced technology and experienced medical team,” said Dr Dua, at the launch of the clinic.

“Paediatric Oncology is a speciality focusing on effective treatment of children with cancer and is associated with excellent outcomes. Thus parents must be aware of the early and common symptoms, for seeking the timely intervention for a better quality of life. Our team has a vast experience of treating children with cancer not only from India but also abroad,” he added.