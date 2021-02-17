STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fortis Hospital Gurugram opens paediatric clinic for solid tumour

It will efficiently treat children with a variety of solid tumors/malignancies, from brain and spinal cord tumors to tumors affecting bones and muscles and those arising from the liver and kidney.

Published: 17th February 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Childhood cancer survivors at the launch of the Paediatric Soild Tumour Clinic

Childhood cancer survivors at the launch of the Paediatric Soild Tumour Clinic

By Express News Service

Fortis Hospital Gurugram launched first of its kind Paediatric Solid Tumor Clinic at its hospital premises recently.

The idea behind setting up of the unit is that ‘No Child should die in the dawn of life’. The clinic, headed by paediatric oncologists Dr Vikas Dua and Dr Mansi Sachdev will be operational every Wednesday from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. 

It will efficiently treat children with a variety of solid tumors/malignancies, from brain and spinal cord tumors to tumors affecting bones and muscles and those arising from the liver and kidney.

The team of doctors includes paediatric medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, radiation oncologists, neurosurgeons, interventional radiologists and nuclear medicine doctors, who will apply a multidisciplinary approach to treat children with cancer. 

Present at the launch were the multidisciplinary team of oncologists and surgeons, cancer survivors along with their parents who shared their victorious journey of beating the deadly disease.   

“Most parents are unaware of the condition and tend to ignore the early symptoms. It is important to raise awareness among them, and tell them that such conditions are completely curable with advanced technology and experienced medical team,” said Dr Dua, at the launch of the clinic. 

“Paediatric Oncology is a speciality focusing on effective treatment of children with cancer and is associated with excellent outcomes. Thus parents must be aware of the early and common symptoms, for seeking the timely intervention for a better quality of life. Our team has a vast experience of treating children with cancer not only from India but also abroad,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fortis Fortis Hospital Gurugram
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp