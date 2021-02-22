STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Legal notice to Tamil Nadu school over question paper which termed farmers as 'violent miscreants'

The notice sent by lawyer Harpreet Singh Hora states the remarks, in the form of a question by the school, are issues which are under investigation.  

Published: 22nd February 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protests

Farmers have been camping at Ghazipur border in New Delhi for over five months for their agitation against three new farm laws. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A former member of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee here has sent a legal notice to the Tamil Nadu Arya Samaj Educational Society in Chennai, seeking an apology from the DAV School run by it for allegedly giving an exam question for Class 10 students, in which the protesting farmers were termed “maniacs” and “violent miscreants”.

The notice sent by lawyer Harpreet Singh Hora states the remarks, in the form of a question by the school, are issues which are under investigation.  

The notice also stated that right to peacefully protest has been recognised by the Supreme Court and thus, such remarks are “interference” by the school. 

“You have stated that the ‘farm law protesters’ went on a ‘rampage’ destroying public property and ‘attacking police personnel in broad daylight’ whereas it is well known that the said issue is subject of investigation by the Delhi Police and thus, any such act of yours is solely intend to create interference in the said investigation,” says the legal notice sent behalf of Jaswinder Singh, a member of Chief Khalsa Diwan.

The notice quoted reports about a second revision examination of English Language paper held for the students of Class 10 of DAV Boys Senior Secondary School in Gopalapuram, Chennai, wherein the students were asked to write a letter to an editor condemning the violence on Republic Day. 

