Delhi government mulls combined cultural event by language academies

At present, there are eight language academies in Delhi namely Urdu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Maithili-Bhojpuri, Garhwali-Kumaoni-Jaunsari, Sindhi and Tamil.

Published: 28th February 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Language academies organise events such as Kavi Sammelan or Mushairan.

Language academies organise events such as Kavi Sammelan or Mushairan. (Photo | Express)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The arts, cultural, and language (ACL) department of the Delhi government is mulling to organise a mega cultural event every year instead of small programmes being hosted by different language academies separately. 

Swati Sharma, secretary of the department, recently held a meeting with the representatives of the academies and affiliated divisions. The academies were directed to submit their annual calendar of events and proposals. 

“All academies have been organising various poetry symposiums and other functions like Kavi Sammelan or Mushaira. They are hosting similar cultural events but working in silos. Similar arrangements are made to host the events, however, at different times by different academics or divisions. The idea is to hold a grant quality cultural event jointly by language academies at a common and convenient venue and other departments may also come together. This will also pave way for some savings,” said an official, aware of the development.  

At present, there are eight language academies in Delhi namely Urdu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Maithili-Bhojpuri, Garhwali-Kumaoni-Jaunsari, Sindhi and Tamil. Last month, the government approved the setting up of a Konkani language academy in the city. Sahitya Kala Parishad (SKP) and Delhi Archives are under the ACL department, which organises different cultural activities like exhibitions on occasions.

Generally, the department hosts these programmes in parks and at historical sites—tombs and other heritage buildings. Mehrauli and Shahpur Jat festival, which are held in association with the Parishad and language academies, are two major annual functions of the department.

“The department is working for propagation, promotion and development of languages, literature, art and culture as an integral part of the composite culture of the city. Apart from seminars, symposium, and plays, it also plans activities such as music & dance programmes and poets meet through academies.

All proposed and fixed cultural events can be clubbed together to plan a 7-10 day event. The department is deliberated over the matter,” said another official. A proposal to celebrate the cultural heritage of the city at Jharna (waterfall), a heritage site in Mehrauli, is also under consideration. 

“Last year, a couple of events had to be cancelled due to riots and then the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. And also, the budget for other activities was withdrawn except for emergencies. The government may plan events as the situation may improve,” said the government official.

