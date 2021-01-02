‘My podcasts are totally unscripted’

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Ansuna Sach, a gaana podcast by paranormal investigator Jay Alani, has bagged the Best Horror Show 2020 title, within six months of being aired. The episodes are audio narrations based on Alani’s experiences during investigations at haunted locations. “The first episode of Ansuna Sach was aired in June, and the first season has 18 episodes. In each episode, I have talked about a different location but they are totally unscripted,” says Alani.

In the first episode titled The Lost Cremation Ground, Alani focuses on a cremation ground that used to be a site for animals’ last rites. Dance of the Angels is about Khaint Parvat located at a height of 13,000, where angels dance every night, The Haunted Church of Guha is where Alani chases the ghost of a child who is believed to be living in a church at Madhya Pradesh. Another episode is on Sector 9, Dwarka, that busts the myth of a lady that roams around a tree, in a white sari.

On bagging the best show title, Alani says perhaps listenership and engagement were the main criteria. “My show has generated over 12 million minutes of listenership, and is always among the Top 10 Hindi shows on the platform. Even my first podcast, Paranormal Reality, was a massive hit. I had never expected this much love for a podcast in India.”

Alani, however, doesn’t consider himself to be a storyteller. “There are many great storytellers. I just present what I investigate with how I felt while doing it. Maybe, that’s why I connect with the listeners,” shares Alani, who had met with an accident while investigating a site at Kausani in Uttarakhand in October. “I underwent surgery in the ankle. As soon as I start walking, I will leave for my next investigation, so the season can be ready by March,” he adds.

Next on the cards is a paranormal investigation documentary series with Brut India and Season 2 of Ansuna Sach with 16 episodes. “My second book is slated for release this year. I am also doing a movie titled The Eldritch, based on one of my investigations and produced by Delhi-based production house Harikrit Films. I play the lead in the film. I will also direct a horror series, but can’t reveal the details yet, and a lot more have been planned for 2021.”