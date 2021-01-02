STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to reopen from Jan 5

The announcement had come a week after the entry to famous Mughal Gardens on the president’s estate was closed off for the public.

Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, closed for public viewing since March 13 last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak, will reopen from January 5. The museum will be open on all days except Monday and government holidays. An official statement, however, made it clear that visitors will not be able to make bookings on the spot. They will have to book their slots in advance.

“On the spot booking facility, which was previously available, is temporarily suspended,” the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Visitors can book their slots online by visiting presidentofindia.nic.in or rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or rbmuseum.gov.in. Registration charges of `50 per visitor as earlier will be levied.Visitors will have to follow Covid protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. They will also be required to have the Aarogya Setu app on their phones.“People vulnerable to COVID-19 are discouraged for the tour,” it advised. 

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex is an event-based storytelling museum that showcases the exquisite and invaluable artefacts symbolising art, culture, heritage and history, the statement said.In March last year, the Rashtrapati Bhavan had announced that it will be closed for exploratory tour visits from March 13, till further notice as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19. 

The announcement had come a week after the entry to famous Mughal Gardens on the president’s estate was closed off for the public. The Mughal Gardens, which is open to the public for 15 days during the spring season, often attracts a huge crowd on a daily basis.

Four time slots fixed
To maintain the social distancing norms, four time slots have been fixed for 9:30-11:00 am, 11:30 am-1:00 pm, 1:30-3:00 pm, and 3:30-5:00 pm with a limit of 25 visitors

