Khattar modern day ‘General Dyer’: AAP attacks Haryana CM for use of tear gas and lathi charge on farmers

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday attacked the Haryana government for use of tear gas and lathi charge on farmers protesting the three new farm laws comparing its actions to that of the British at Jallianwala Bagh.

AAP MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha equated Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar to ‘General Dyer’ for his use of tear gas shells on protesting farmers.

“Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is ordering the use of tear gas, open firing and lathi charge on our farmer brothers who’re only fighting for their rights. I believe his actions can only be compared to those of the ruthless General Dyer,” said Chadha, who is the co-in-charge of the Punjab unit of the AAP.

Chadha was reacting to a video, that went viral on social media, where the use of harsh police action can be seen to stop farmers from entering Haryana from Rajasthan and ultimately reach the national capital.

“The shocking visuals of our farmer brothers being attacked with tear gas and water cannons made it appear as if this was an India-Pakistan war. I was reminded of 13 April 1919, when General Dyer ordered open firing at the innocent group of people who had congregated at Jallianwala Bagh,” added the AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar slamming the Haryana government’s action on protestors.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday once again asked the Centre to listen to the demands of protesting farmers and rollback the “black laws”.Slamming the central government for its ‘arrogance’, the AAP chief said farmers are braving the rain and cold protesting under the open sky and the three farm laws should be rolled back immediately.

While the farmers’ movement has been going on for more than a month, talks between the government and protestors have failed to make any progress.

Several farmers have died while protesting in the last few days.

“I salute to the courage of our farmers who took to the streets amidst the cold and rain. My appeal to the central government is that in today’s meeting, considering all the demands of farmers, all three black laws should be withdrawn” said Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi.

LED screens put up at Singhu border

Farmers at Singhu border have installed giant LED screens and speakers to reach out to many protesters as possible.

With the number of protestors increasing, the management team of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha realised that only a limited number of protestors could hear and see the leaders and hear their speeches.

To resolve this issue, two 8X10 feet LED screens were installed near the stage, and speakers have been put up every few kilometres throughout the at least 10-km long stretch.

Several key routes remain closed

Routes connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad and Noida via Ghazipur and Chilla borders remained partially closed on Monday due to the farmers’ protest, the traffic police said.

In a series of tweets, the traffic police also said Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders connecting Delhi to Haryana were closed for traffic movement.

The traffic police said Tikri and Dhansa borders are also closed for traffic movement. “Jhatikara Border is open only for LMVs,” it said.