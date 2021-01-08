Power demand up to 5,265 MW, season's highest in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi's peak power demand clocked 5,265 MW on Thursday, the highest so far this winter, discom officials said.

The peak power demand of the city has increased by over four per cent since January 1. It registered an increase of over 50 per cent since December 1 and by 67 per cent since November 1, 2020, they said.

"Delhi’s peak power demand continues to increase due to the city’s chilly weather. Today, the peak power demand clocked 5,265 MW, the season’s highest of this winter, pipping this season’s previous high of 5,021 MW recorded on January 1," said a spokesperson of BSES.