Complaint filed against man for waving India flag in US Capitol protest

According to the police, Deepak K Singh, an advocate has filed a complaint against Vincent Xavier seeking action against him.

Published: 09th January 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

The video that has drawn flak from across sections shows a person holding the India flag amid Trump supporters. (Videograb)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A complaint has been filed at Delhi's Kalkaji Police Station on Friday against Vincent Xavier, an Indian national who carried the Indian flag to the US Capitol protest, said the police.

According to the police, Deepak K Singh, an advocate has filed a complaint against Vincent Xavier seeking action against him under Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971, 124 A of the Indian Penal Code and section 15 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967.

In a complaint, Deepak alleged that an Indian national names Vincent Xavier having an Indian Passport with the Twitter profile @Vincent PXaviour has over the last two days appeared on social media along with other individuals who at the moment cannot be named, with slogans, actions and demeanor prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity of India by using the Indian flag in an entirely inappropriate context at a degrading and demeaning manner and for purposes which are beneath the probity of the relationship between India and a foreign country.

"We have received a complaint last night and we will be taking legal opinion to be clear whether a case is made or not," the police said.

"An Indian passport holder named Vincent Xavier has insulted the Indian national flag by holding it during the US Capitol protest. I request Facebook and Twitter to close his account under section Under Section 15 124 Act," said Deepak K Singh.

"I looked at the picture on the internet and have registered the complaint at Kalkaji police station because my office is in Kalkaji," he added.

Chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police. At least five people died in the melee.

Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory in the November vote.

