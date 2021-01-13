Reliance promoted discoms clear Rs 400 crore dues to Aravali power corporation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BSES Rajdhani Power and BSES Yamuna Power, two firms promoted by Reliance Infrastructure, on Monday paid an amount of around Rs 400 crore to Aravali Power Corporation Private Ltd. The two discoms are joint ventures between Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and the Delhi government.

BSES Rajdhani Power and BSES Yamuna Power have resolved the matter with Aravali Power Corporation Private Limited (APCPL) and have paid Rs 352.27 crore and Rs 47.34 crore respectively, as per the demand, said statement issued by the company.

The BSES discoms are committed to supplying reliable and uninterrupted power to around 46 lakh consumers in Delhi, the statement added.

Aravali Power Company (APCPL) is a joint venture of state-owned NPTC, Haryana Power Generation Corp Ltd (HPGCL) and Indraprastha Power Generation Co Ltd (IPGCL).

NTPC had, in the last week, served notices to six states and two Union Territories for non-payment of dues.

The state-owned power giant had also made it clear that it will be forced to shut-off or restrict power supply if the discoms fail to clear their dues.

The states that were issued notices included Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Sikkim and Telangana, while the UTs were Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.