Minor gangraped after forced sex change operation in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy was forced to undergo a sex-change operation and then gang-raped for months in Delhi’s Geeta Colony area, officials said on Friday. Two persons have since been arrested in the case. Police said that the teenager was also forced into begging. The teenager’s ordeal began when he met the accused three years ago at a dance event in Laxmi Nagar.

The accused befriended the boy and took him to Mandawali on the pretext of teaching him dance, where the accused and his accomplices forced the minor to live. After some time, the accused started giving him alcoholic drinks and forced him to undergo sex change surgery. “The accused are involved in flesh trade and wore women’s attire to lure customers. They also beat up and robbed their clients,” the victim, who escaped their clutches, said.

“The victim (Shubham) used to secretly meet his mother when he was sent to fetch groceries from the market but did not go to police out of fear. Shubham told that the accused had guns and weapons too,” police said Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) member Sarika Chaudhary took immediate cognisance of the matter and got an FIR registered in the matter. Police has arrested two accused so far, while search is going on for the rest of them.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, “This incident is absolutely shocking and scary. A small 13-year-old boy was forcefully operated and raped by several men.” “The DCW ensured immediate action and got an FIR registered in the matter. We are now working on the rehabilitation of the victims. Police needs to arrest all the accused as soon as possible and they all should be given the strongest punishment.”A senior Delhi Police official said, “We have arrested two people and further investigation is going to arrest other criminals involved in racket.”