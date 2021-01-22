STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Riding high on K-Wave

While the central government is strongly pushing the message of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it cannot be denied that there’s still an innate longing for products from abroad.

Published: 22nd January 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Korean skincare and Ramen Noodles are a hit with Indian K product enthusiasts

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

While the central government is strongly pushing the message of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it cannot be denied that there’s still an innate longing for products from abroad. That being said, Indians are increasingly looking East, rather than the West, for their retail fix. We spoke to Seo Young-doo, CEO and Founder, Korikart, a Delhi-based e-commerce brand that imports a huge range of products from Korea and does not involve any middlemen which helps them to offer the best price to its customers.

South Korean culture and brands have become popular, with especially young people. How big is India’s market share in this global phenomenon?
If we specifically talk about Korean cosmetics, according to a survey conducted by Rakuten Insight, about 39 per cent of Indian respondents who were women said that their skincare routine consisted of 25 per cent of K-beauty products. 

What areas in India have the most demand for Korean products? 
Although the major consumption is seen in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and parts of South India, small cities in North East such as Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, and Nagaland are fond of Korean beauty products mainly due to their familiarity with Korean culture and K-Pop stars. As the Korean Wave makes its way across India, we expect the smaller cities of the country to be responsive to K-beauty products as well. Places in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh are also getting influenced by Korean Wave as we have observed growing consumption in these areas. 

What K-products see the highest volumes in sales?
Korean skincare products and Ramen Noodles are among the most favourite products with Indian K-products enthusiasts. Our innovative Vitamin Shower Filter is also very popular in India. The product not only removes water impurities, but also balances moisture and adds fragrance.

How do Korean products compete in a market that is going Vocal for Local?
While vocal for local is a hit in India, with boycott on Chinese products, the Korean market with the growing popularity of K-pop in India, is further strengthened with Korean products in India. In the beginning of the pandemic, growth was slow, but now Korikart is gaining momentum with 40-60 per cent growth on a monthly basis.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seo Young-doo Korikart Korea
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp