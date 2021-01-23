STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Navy’s Republic Day tableau to relive 1971 Karachi harbour attack

The Indian Navy has dedicated its Republic Day tableau this year to highlight the defining moments of naval operations during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Published: 23rd January 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

UP's tableau featuring the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

UP's tableau featuring the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Navy has dedicated its Republic Day tableau this year to highlight the defining moments of naval operations during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The front part of the tableau will display the attack on Karachi harbour by missile boats while the rear section would illustrate the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant conducting flying operations with Sea Hawk and Alize aircraft.

The Indian Navy’s missile boats attacked the Karachi harbour as part of Operation Trident on the intervening night of December 4 and 5, 1971. It launched another naval attack under Operation Python on the intervening night of December 8 and 9. 

This year’s theme is Indian Navy- Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive. India is also commemorating the golden jubilee of victory in 1971 war.  Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said, “The tableau is an attempt to highlight the most significant aspects of Naval operations conducted during the 1971 war and pay rich tributes to those who were involved in these.

I sincerely hope the naval tableau would evoke the spirit of pride and patriotism amongst the audience witnessing the parade and a sense of nostalgia amongst those who participated in the 1971 war.” “The air operations from INS Vikrant led to sizeable damage to ships and shore installations of East Pakistan and contributed immensely towards the liberation of Bangladesh,” Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

“While we celebrate our victory, we also acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of the Naval personnel who wrote this glorifying chapter of Naval history. The tableau showcases photographs of eight naval awardees of Mahavir Chakra one of which was posthumous,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
republic day Indian Navy Operation Trident Operation Python
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp