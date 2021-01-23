Navy’s Republic Day tableau to relive 1971 Karachi harbour attack

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy has dedicated its Republic Day tableau this year to highlight the defining moments of naval operations during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The front part of the tableau will display the attack on Karachi harbour by missile boats while the rear section would illustrate the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant conducting flying operations with Sea Hawk and Alize aircraft.

The Indian Navy’s missile boats attacked the Karachi harbour as part of Operation Trident on the intervening night of December 4 and 5, 1971. It launched another naval attack under Operation Python on the intervening night of December 8 and 9.

This year’s theme is Indian Navy- Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive. India is also commemorating the golden jubilee of victory in 1971 war. Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said, “The tableau is an attempt to highlight the most significant aspects of Naval operations conducted during the 1971 war and pay rich tributes to those who were involved in these.

I sincerely hope the naval tableau would evoke the spirit of pride and patriotism amongst the audience witnessing the parade and a sense of nostalgia amongst those who participated in the 1971 war.” “The air operations from INS Vikrant led to sizeable damage to ships and shore installations of East Pakistan and contributed immensely towards the liberation of Bangladesh,” Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

“While we celebrate our victory, we also acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of the Naval personnel who wrote this glorifying chapter of Naval history. The tableau showcases photographs of eight naval awardees of Mahavir Chakra one of which was posthumous,” he said.