Release MLALAD funds, Leader of Opposition writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to release MLA funds. BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday in a letter to the government has demanded to ensure the release of MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund immediately as the development works in Delhi have come to a standstill.

“The condition of Delhi roads are very bad. There are potholes everywhere and these are causing air pollution in the national capital. Therefore, immediate repair of these roads is necessary,” said Bidhuri.

In a letter written Bidhuri demanded that like funds for the Municipal Corporations have been released, MLALAD funds should also be disbursed .

“Delhi government should also release fund for the MLAs so that, they can speed up the development works in their constituencies” added Bidhuri. The BJP on Thursday alleged a Rs 26,000 crore ‘scam’ in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) under the Kejriwal government.

Exposing the ‘biggest scam’ of all time, Bidhuri showed a series of documents to the media at a news conference, demanding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal break his “silence” over it. Bidhuri demanded that Kejriwal should convene a two-day session of the Assembly to investigate into and discuss the “scam”. “If Kejriwal’s intention is clear, then he should not mind giving an account of this money,” Bidhuri said. The BJP and AAP are involved in a slanging match, accusing one another of corruption.