AAP rewrites rule book to allow ‘family politics’, check on dissenters

From now on, no party members would be allowed to express in public any view that could hurt the image of the party.

Published: 29th January 2021 08:31 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Making a significant amendment to its internal constitution, the Aam Admi Party, during its national council on Thursday, binned a provision that no one in the family of the party cadre shall be a member of any political outfit. According to the amended rule book, party members would not only be allowed to have their family members join political parties, but they can also enroll two or three of their kith and kin in the AAP.

The ruling party of Delhi, which talks about transparency and honest politics, has also made another significant change to the way dissent would be entertained within the party. From now on, no party members would be allowed to express in public any view that could hurt the image of the party, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, after the council meeting. 

During the meeting, national convenor of the party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the party would contest Assembly elections in six states in the next two years.  “In the next two years, AAP will fight elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Delhi is a mini India. People from across the country come and live in Delhi.

They tell us that they show faith in their respective state governments but have been constantly disappointed,” said Kejriwal addressing party workers. He further said that in the last 70 years, the BJP and Congress have destroyed the nation which is why people need AAP.  “We have established the politics of work and development in just five years. We are not just for the party, we are for the country, and the AAP is just a vehicle to change the nation,” he said.

Party makes district-level offices its primary units

Elaborating on the amendments, Sisodia said the AAP’s constitution noted that in every state the primary unit would be at the booth level but now it will be at the district level. Which means in every state the primary unit of the AAP would be at the district level, he said.     The party has also decided that every AAP MP and MLA will be a member of the national council by deafult. 





