Delhi Lieutenant Governor visits injured cops in hospital 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Thursday met police personnel, who were injured in the violence during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26, admitted at Sushruta Trauma Centre. He also talked to the doctors and urged them to provide best possible care.

Speaking to the mediapersons after the visit, Baijal said what had happened wasn’t correct and that police were looking into the matter. “Baijal visited the Sushruta Trauma Centre to inquire about the well being of injured police personnel. During his visit, L-G advised the concerned medical officers to provide best possible care and treatment to the police personnel and wished them speedy recovery.

L-G also urged everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony,” said a press statement issued by L-G office. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the trauma centre and injured police personnel recuperating at Tirath Ram Hospital in Civil Lines area.

Briefing about the visits of the home minister and L-G, Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of the trauma centre, said that both the dignitaries appreciated injured policemen and boosted their morale. “Total 64 policemen were brought here majorly with minor injuries however some of them were seriously hurt.

They had injuries in head, neck, hands and spinal injuries as well. Most of them have been discharged after treatment. Two serious patients were kept in the intensive care units (ICUs). We are conducting required tests to give best possible care,” said the doctor.