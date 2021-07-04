STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

India has even-money chance of beating England on their home turf, feels Ian Chappell

The former Australian captain believes India has been well served by fast bowlers such as Shami, Sharma, Bumrah and Siraj.

Published: 04th July 2021 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell. (Photo | AFP)

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: The legendary Ian Chappell feels India has an "even-money chance" of beating England in their own backyard in the upcoming five-match Test series owing to a formidable pace-bowling unit.

He says India, notwithstanding, their loss in the final of the World Test Championship final to New Zealand, has become a "pace-bowling proficient" team in recent years, joining the likes of the West Indies and Australian sides of the past.

"In recent years India have joined the ranks of pace-bowling proficient teams. As a consequence, they have enjoyed success in Australia, reached the final of the WTC, and now have an even-money chance of beating England on their home turf," Chappell wrote in ESPNcricinfo.

"Good pace bowling definitely has its advantages," he added.

The former Australian captain, one of the game's biggest analysts for many years now, believes India has been well served by fast bowlers such as Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

He also lavished praised on New Zealand fast bowlers, mentioning them in the same breath as the fearsome West Indian pace bowling quartets from the 1970s to mid 90s.

"New Zealand's well-deserved win in the World Test Championship final highlighted an accepted adage in cricket: fast bowling rules," Chappell said.

"New Zealand's pace quartet -- Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson -- made possible their presence in the final. Then in the prolonged battle with India for supremacy, the quick bowlers led the last-day victory charge."

He added, "Such was the influence of the New Zealand attack that there was even a comparison with the formidable West Indies quartets that ruled from the late-1970s to the mid-1990s."

Chappell pointed out that the results achieved by the current New Zealand team is even better than the legendary West Indies outfit under Clive Lloyd, which was largely made possible by the Kiwi pace attack.

"To my mind, the best combination from those fearsome quartets was Andy Roberts, Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding and Joel Garner.

"If it's pace you're talking about, the West Indies quartet wins hands down. However, if you look purely at results, the New Zealand four take the prize -- five matches together for a 100% winning record.

That West Indies combination only played together in six matches and while never beaten, they were held to three draws," he said.

"New Zealand played four of those five matches at home and then the final at the Ageas Bowl, all favourable venues for swing and seam bowling. West Indies' three draws were all affected by inclement weather in an era when time lost was exactly that."

He called the lanky Kyle Jamieson the leader of the pack for his staggering wicket-taking run.

"Statistically the leader of New Zealand's group is undoubtedly Jamieson, with 28 wickets at the uncovered-pitches-average of 12.07 in these five Tests. However experience-wise, it's swing bowler Southee who leads the way."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ian Chappell England vs India test series WTC Final New Zealand India pace bowling
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp