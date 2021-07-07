STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police probe terror links  of 2 held for selling cars

A team of the Delhi Police will go to Sopore to ascertain whether these vehicles were being delivered to terrorist groups, the police said.

Published: 07th July 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI : Days after two men were arrested from central Delhi in connection with stealing cars the city and selling them in Kashmir, police on Tuesday said some suspicious photos found have been found on the phone of one of the accused and they are probing if they had links with any terror groups.

The accused have been identified as Showket Ahmad Malla, 25, a resident of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, and Mohammad Juber, 22, a resident of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, according to police. Some suspicious photos were found on Malla’s phone.

However, he is not seen in those photos. A police officer said they are probing to whom these stolen vehicles were being delivered in Kashmir. Intelligence agencies and Kashmir police have interrogated the accused.

A team of the Delhi Police will go to Sopore to ascertain whether these vehicles were being delivered to terrorist groups, the police said. Malla used to come to Delhi from Sopore via flights and drive back in cars to Kashmir, they said. He also has some burn injuries on his hands and it is being ascertained how he got them.

