BJP workers protest over poor water supply in some areas of Delhi

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that Arvind Kejriwal has no right to remain the chief minister of Delhi if he cannot provide clean, drinking water to people of the city.

Published: 08th July 2021 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 01:18 PM

BJP workers protest against the Delhi Jal Board

BJP workers protest against the Delhi Jal Board. (Photo| Twitter/ @VijayGoelBJP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP workers held a sit-in near the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters at Jhandewalan here on Thursday over the issue of alleged lack of water supply in some areas of the city. Arvind Kejriwal has no right to remain the chief minister of Delhi if he cannot provide clean, drinking water to people of the city, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

"More than half of the colonies and settlements in the city are devoid of water supply. Kejriwal should answer why there is no water supply even as his government claimed pipelines were laid in 93 percent colonies," Gupta said addressing the protesters.

The AAP came to power promising round-the-clock water supply but people are craving for each drop of water, claimed Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

