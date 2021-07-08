STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Petrol price crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi as commuters brace for tough times

Close on the heels of fuel  prices rising in other cities, petrol set a record in the national capital by crossing the century mark on Wednesday.

Published: 08th July 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

fuel price

A pump attendant writes the current increased prices at a fuel station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Close on the heels of fuel prices rising in other cities, petrol set a record in the national capital by crossing the century mark on Wednesday. As per revised prices, a litre of petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 100.21 and diesel Rs 89.53.

According to a notification,  petrol in Delhi got costlier by 35 paise per litre, while the price of diesel increased by 17 paise. Fuel prices have been hiked at least 35 times since May 14 and four times this month. This has prompted vehicle users and political parties to stage protests against the Central government. 

Anurag, president of Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA), said: “As dealers we are part of government. So we have to follow it. But this will have a massive impact on dealers. They will not benefit and will get the same comission amount as they were getting earlier. People have no choice. Cabs and other aggregators will also hike rates.” 

Anil Chikkara, a government official and transport expert, said: “In my opinion, it is a fundamental cost additive. For instance, if Rs 10 is hiked in petrol prices, Rs 20 will be hiked in other commodities commericially. Fuel price rise will not affect one sector, it will impact multiple sectors and affect the society also. 

National Student Union of India held a protest in front of the house of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Cities where petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 are in MP, Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fuel price Delhi fuel price Fuel price hike Delhi petrol price
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp