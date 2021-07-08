Petrol price crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi as commuters brace for tough times

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Close on the heels of fuel prices rising in other cities, petrol set a record in the national capital by crossing the century mark on Wednesday. As per revised prices, a litre of petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 100.21 and diesel Rs 89.53.

According to a notification, petrol in Delhi got costlier by 35 paise per litre, while the price of diesel increased by 17 paise. Fuel prices have been hiked at least 35 times since May 14 and four times this month. This has prompted vehicle users and political parties to stage protests against the Central government.

Anurag, president of Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA), said: “As dealers we are part of government. So we have to follow it. But this will have a massive impact on dealers. They will not benefit and will get the same comission amount as they were getting earlier. People have no choice. Cabs and other aggregators will also hike rates.”

Anil Chikkara, a government official and transport expert, said: “In my opinion, it is a fundamental cost additive. For instance, if Rs 10 is hiked in petrol prices, Rs 20 will be hiked in other commodities commericially. Fuel price rise will not affect one sector, it will impact multiple sectors and affect the society also.

National Student Union of India held a protest in front of the house of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Cities where petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 are in MP, Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.