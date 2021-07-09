Changes proposed in DDA Act, 1957 for ease in land pooling

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For effective implementation and facilitation of its ambitious land pooling policy, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has proposed amendments to the DDA Act, 1957. The draft for modifications has already been sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for vetting and notification thereafter.

DDA vice-chairman Anurag Jain said changes in certain statutory clauses including stamp duty provisions are mandatory, as these are creating hurdles on the ground during implementation. “It will require certain statutory provisions to make land pooling policy mandatory, besides stamp duty exemption. Without these two things, implementation on the ground is difficult,” Jain said at a webinar held to explain the draft Master Plan of Delhi- 2041 recently.

The top DDA official is hopeful that the proposed amendments can be introduced in Parliament for nod during the monsoon session. DDA officials said changes in the Act are needed to give it legal provisions.

The stamp duty is another issue as the policy requires the transfer of land twice between the owner and developer. The landowners will form a consortium and pool their land parcels, which will be handed over to the developer entity. After planning, 60 per cent of the land will be returned to the landowners or developed by the consortiums for residential, commercial and public and semi-public use.

Housing challenge

​

Incorporated in the MPD-2041, the policy was notified in Oct 2018 which covered over 90 urbanised villages. Under the policy, DDA aims to meet housing needs with construction of nearly 17 lakh dwelling units in rural areas in next 20 years