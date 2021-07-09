Extensive preventive steps taken to face rain season: Power firms in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power discoms have completed extensive preventive maintenance before monsoon in the national capital to ensure uninterrupted power supply, said officials. To reduce the incidence of moisture- related breakdowns, active measures have been taken to minimise accumulation of moisture in the grids and panels, said a press statement issued by the BSES.

Height of the foundation (base) of transformers in lowlying areas has been increased to safety levels to prevent issues caused by waterlogging, which may create seepage and moisture in the switchgear. Proper fencing around all plinth-and-pole-mounted transformers has also been done, added the statement. Some of the unique problems during monsoon are waterlogging, strong winds uprooting trees and falling of branches that damage electricity installations.

“We are geared up to ensure reliable power supply to our 45 lakh consumers while taking all safety measures that are required during the rainy season. Consumers can play a very important role in ensuring an incident-free monsoon by following simple safety guidelines,” said BSES’s spokesperson.

“Due to waterlogging, chances of electricity-related mishaps are high during monsoon season. Simple precautions will help the consumers stay safe. Stay away from electrical installations like electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers and streetlights etc. Also caution children from playing near electricity installations. Advise them not play in parks that are waterlogged,” said an advisory issued by the BSES.

“Adhering to simple safety guidelines and maintaining distance from electricity infrastructure, consumers together can help ensure a safe and incident-free monsoon,” said the BSES official. In the event of emergency, complaints can be lodged through 19123 (for south and west Delhi) and 19122 for (east & central Delhi).