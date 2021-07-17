STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Justice (retired) Shabihul Hasnain appointed Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman 

With the appointment of Hasnain, the DERC is likely to soon announce power tariff for 2021-22 in Delhi, that is normally announced before April 1.

Published: 17th July 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved the appointment of Justice (retired) Shabihul Hasnain as chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

The three-member panel of the Commission was having only one member after Justice (retired) S S Chauhan stepped down as DERC chairman earlier this month after attaining the age of superannuation.

"Delhi govt approves the appointment of Justice Shabihul Hasnain (Retd) as the new Chairman of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Providing cheap and uninterrupted power supply is one of the key priority areas for Del Govt. My best wishes to him for a successful stint," Kejriwal tweeted.

With the appointment of Hasnain, the DERC is likely to soon announce power tariff for 2021-22 in Delhi, that is normally announced before April 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Shabihul Hasnain Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission DERC
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp