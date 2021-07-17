Justice (retired) Shabihul Hasnain appointed Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved the appointment of Justice (retired) Shabihul Hasnain as chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

The three-member panel of the Commission was having only one member after Justice (retired) S S Chauhan stepped down as DERC chairman earlier this month after attaining the age of superannuation.

"Delhi govt approves the appointment of Justice Shabihul Hasnain (Retd) as the new Chairman of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Providing cheap and uninterrupted power supply is one of the key priority areas for Del Govt. My best wishes to him for a successful stint," Kejriwal tweeted.

With the appointment of Hasnain, the DERC is likely to soon announce power tariff for 2021-22 in Delhi, that is normally announced before April 1.