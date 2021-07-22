STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre scuttled efforts to probe O2 deaths: AAP government

According to the AAP government, the Centre dismissed its proposal to form an inquiry committee to look into the deaths that allegedly occurred due to lack of medical oxygen.

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accused the Centre of 'hiding' Covid casualty numbers

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accused the Centre of 'hiding' Covid casualty numbers. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party government on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, accused the Centre of “hiding” the number of deaths due to lack of medical oxygen during the second wave of pandemic which swept the country in April and May. 

“Thousands of people died due to lack of oxygen in the country, all because of the incompetence of the central government. Instead of taking responsibility for this, it is shamelessly defending itself by lying,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

According to the AAP government, the Centre dismissed its proposal to form an inquiry committee to look into the deaths allegedly occurred due to lack of medical oxygen. “The central government is frightened that this committee would put forward its (Centre’s)  mismanagement and shameless lies in front of the public,” added Sisodia.

The deputy CM said if the Centre gives its nod to the inquiry committee set up by the Delhi government, then all deaths reportedly caused due to shortage of oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19 in the city will be independently probed.

“The Centre is repeatedly lying by saying that states have not given them any figures. But, when you will not allow the states to investigate the deaths due to lack of oxygen, where will the figures come from,” he asked. The four-member panel comprising medical experts was set up in June and the files were sent to the Delhi Lt Governor for approval.

The AAP leader said the Kejriwal government, by taking responsibility, tried to form a committee to audit all the deaths that happened reportedly due to oxygen shortage but the Centre “prevented” it through the L-G.Hitting out at the Centre, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there have been many deaths due to oxygen shortage in Delhi and other places across the country and it was “completely false” to say no one died for want of the life-saving gas.

“If no deaths occurred due to oxygen shortage, why did hospitals move high court one after another every day? Hospitals had been saying that oxygen shortage led to deaths. The media, too, flagged this daily,” Jain told reporters here. “Channels and newspapers reported how hospitals ran out of oxygen. It is completely false to say that no one died due to oxygen shortage,” he said.

The minister said the Centre did not ask for data related to such deaths but the city government had tried ascertaining the number on its own by setting up the panel. “Our government constituted the first such committee in the country, but the Centre, through the L-G, dismissed it,” he said. “The Centre is rubbing salts on the wounds of those who have lost their loved ones. Tomorrow, it will say there have been no deaths due to Covid,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Admi Party AAP government Covid death numbers Oxygen shortage covid deaths Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp