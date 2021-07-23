STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New CT scan facility at Delhi govt hospitals to help Covid fight: Satyendar Jain

Published: 23rd July 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Satyendar Jain inaugurating new facilities at Janakpuri hospital (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday inaugurated CT scan facilities at two government hospitals and said these facilities will help faster detection of Covid-19 cases. These state-of-the-art machines will further strengthen the basic health infrastructure in the city, Jain said.

He inaugurated a ‘128 slice CT scan machine’ at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and a ‘32 slice CT scan machine’ and ‘1.5 Tesla MRI machine’ at the Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital, the health department said in a statement.

With the new CT scan and MRI machines, people will now be able to get costly tests done for absolutely free, the minister said. “The new CT scan machine at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will make the detection of Covid-19 cases easier, and benefit about 25 lakh population in west Delhi. Various types of health facilities can now be availed by Delhiites under one roof,” he said.

The event was held in the presence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta and AAP West Hari Nagar MLA Rajkumari Dhillon. Jain said, “These machines will further strengthen the health system of government hospitals. People will be able to avail various types of health facilities under one roof and will also get medical tests worth thousands of rupees done for absolutely free.”     

“This is a state-of-the-art machine which will be helpful in the treatment of emergency and trauma cases and will benefit approximately 25 lakh population of west Delhi. It will also make Covid detection easier,” he tweeted. The pandemic has made us feel the need of providing better healthcare facilities. Therefore, the Delhi government is making such worthwhile efforts in this particular direction, he said. 

