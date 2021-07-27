STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lack of CPR awareness a big health challenge in India: Experts

CPR is the manual application of chest compressions and ventilations to patients in cardiac arrest, done in an effort to maintain viability until advanced help arrives.

CPR

Image for representation only. (Phoo | Pixabay)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) — a lifesaving technique which is useful at times when someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped is known only to less than 2 per cent of India’s population.

“Among India’s population, less than two per cent people are aware of CPR. About 4,280 people per 1 lakh population are getting cardiac arrest per year in the country. Every minute 112 people are succumbing to cardiac arrest. This is a very big problem. CPR is an issue in India because we have never trained the public. We do not have a robust emergency medical system amd ambulances can’t reach in the first three minutes, when CPR can be life-saving. Remember former President APJ Abdul Kalam who suddenly collapsed at a function. But nobody could do the CPR,” said Dr SSC Chakra Rao, chairperson, Indian Resuscitation Council (IRC).

CPR Day is observed on July 27. CPR is the manual application of chest compressions and ventilations to patients in cardiac arrest, done in an effort to maintain viability until advanced help arrives. This procedure is an essential component of basic life support (BLS), basic cardiac life support (BCLS), and advanced cardiac life support (ACLS).

“If we talk about data then almost 80 to 82 per cent cardiac arrest happens outside hospital. With each minute the chances of survival decreases by 7 to 10 minutes. If we don’t immediately give CPR, the patient will have brain injury. In some countries, with increasing practice of CPR it has been found that 40-60 per cent people could be saved. Since time is important, any layman can manually start a heart with a skill which can be learned with a practice of 5-10 minutes and can save a life,” Dr Rakesh Garg, scientific director, Indian Resuscitation Council noted.

Dr JA Jayalal, president, Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that the body is trying to bring awareness mainly among auto drivers, bus drivers and police personnel. “We are targeting at least 1 million people in the next 3-4 months.”

