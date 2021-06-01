‘Black Day’ at Delhi hospitals over Ramdev’s remarks on allopathy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Resident Doctors Association at AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital along with the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has decided to hold a ‘Black Day Protest’ on Tuesday against Baba Ramdev’s controversial remarks on allopathy.

The associations demanded action against Ramdev under the Epidemic Diseases Act for his alleged remarks on allopathy and modern medicine.

“Despite the solemn pride of selflessly working out our abilities and gloriously making supreme sacrifices; a new insensitive and insulting controversy by Mr Ram Kisan Yadav alias Ramdev has been brought in spotlight challenging and questioning the modern system of evidence-based medicine and making the joint efforts made by us fighting the pandemic seem naïve and futile,” it said.

“In accord to the voices of our medical fraternity nationwide, we hereby declare 1 June to be observed as Black Day Protest condemning the derogatory and disgraceful statements made by Yog guru Ramdev,” said RDA AIIMS.

“The vitriolic, disgraceful and derogatory statements of Mr Ram Kisan Yadav are equivalent to belittling the sacrifices made by the Covid warriors, many of whom have laid down their lives in the line of national duty. Secondly, his baseless, unscientific and illogical claims have potential to create a sense of fear and panic in the public and it may derail the GoI’s vaccination campaign. Despite multiple representations, no action has yet been taken against him,” a statement by the Safdarjung RDA read.