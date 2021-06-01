STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Capital crisis: Anxiety, depression plaguing patients after Covid recovery

32-year-old Sandhya Singhal is taking longer to return to normalcy despite being reunited with her family after a gap of 28 days after returning from hospital, said her husband Rohit Singhal.

Published: 01st June 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers attend to a COVID-19 patient at Shehnai Banquet Hall COVID-19 isolation centre, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Covid scars are too deep to heal quickly for many. After a prolonged battle with the deadly virus, people not only struggle to cope up with physical weakness, but many recovered patients also develop psychological and neuro-psychological complications.

Due to long hospitalisation and isolation, several people are grappling with trauma, stress, fear, depression and anxiety after recovery. 

32-year-old Sandhya Singhal is taking longer to return to normalcy despite being reunited with her family after a gap of 28 days after returning from hospital, said her husband Rohit Singhal.

“After being admitted, her condition deteriorated initially. For about a week, she was in a ward where she saw people getting worse and dying in front of her eyes. The news would also be about Covid deaths. At times, we think that she may have recovered early if she had stayed home. Such an environment does leave an impact but it is such a crisis that nobody can be blamed as well,” noted Rohit.

Dr Manish Kandpal, Assistant Professor, Psychiatry at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, elaborated that compared to other times when family accompanies with patient at hospital, patients are taken to socialised isolation in Covid treatment.

“Uncertainty looms over patients... they fear that if taken to hospital, they may not come back home alive. Even the doctors are covered in PPE kits and are not allowed to touch patients physically. Immune mediated damages are also seen in the nervous system,” he mentioned.

Dr Kandpal also noted that many patients are also seen suffering from ICU Delirium— who stay for long in an ICU and face disturbed biological rhythm.

“Depression, lack of emotional stability, memory issues, forgetfulness, anxiety- all are seen among recovered people. The use of steroids also affects the mood of the person,” he added.

Dr Manish Soneja, Additional Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS said that last year the facility had followed up around 1,700 recovered patients among whom 13 per cent had shown neuro-psychiatric complications.

Dr Pooja Shakya from the psychiatry department at AIIMS has been doing duty in Covid ICU ward for the past one year. She said that the premier healthcare facility attempts to ensure that patients get a chance at least to have a video call with family.

“The HCW-patient ratio has decreased so much, its hard to cater to all... many patients are having anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder after returning back to home. We have been receiving anxiety calls from many recovered patients. Even children are observed to have developed fear of losing family members,” she added.

Experts think family has a huge role to play to help a Covid patient recover psychologically.

“After two weeks, there are no chances of infection and hence the family needs to be physically closer to the patient. In case it continues then psychological help is much needed,” Dr Kandpal noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Depression Mental Stress
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp