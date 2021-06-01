STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake call centre busted in Delhi, 3 held for duping job aspirants

Published: 01st June 2021 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 10:45 PM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a fake call centre in the national capital's Deoli area and arrested three men for allegedly duping many people on the pretext of providing them jobs in private airlines, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Ayush Singh (27), Ramiz Raja (34) and Sitaram (38), they said.

Singh and Raja started the call centre in the name of a consultancy and later roped in Sitaram, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said Singh and Raja created a fake ID on an employment website and collected data of job aspirants.

They called up these people using fake names.

They posed as executives of various consultancies and offered them jobs as cabin crew, ground and ticketing staff in different domestic airlines.

They asked the job aspirants to pay for their registration and uniform and verification of documents.

The accused even interviewed the candidates on phone and provided them fake appointment letters, she said.

The trio would distribute the amount collected from the victims equally among themselves in different accounts and wallets, the police said.

The matter came to light after one of the victims lodged a complaint at Maurya Enclave police station.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered in the matter and an investigation taken up, they said.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the bank account in which the money taken from the woman had been deposited was registered in the name of Sitaram.

A part of the amount had been transferred to the accounts of the other two accused, they added.

Using technical surveillance and Call Detail Record analysis, Raja and Singh were identified and subsequently arrested from south Delhi's Chhatarpur, where they were staying at OYO rooms, DCP Rangnani said.

They confessed to their crime and on their instance, Sitaram was arrested from Uttam Nagar, she said.

Eight desktops, 12 mobile phones, nine ATM cards, two SIM cards, a Wi-Fi router, bank passbooks and cheque books and motorcycles were recovered from the accused, the police said.

