Resident doctors in Delhi protest against Ramdev's remarks on allopathy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors at several hospitals in Delhi participated in a nationwide protest on Tuesday against the remarks made by yoga guru Ramdev on allopathy practitioners. The medicos have sought an unconditional public apology from Ramdev or action under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Associations (FORDA) had, on May 29, called for the protest and stressed that healthcare services would not be hampered. The doctors wore black armbands and ribbons and held up placards.

"Our protest began on Tuesday morning against the remarks made by Ramdev, who is not qualified to even speak on the discipline of allopathy. His utterances have affected the morale of doctors who are fighting day in and day out during the pandemic. We demand an unconditional public apology from him or action taken against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act," a senior FORDA official said.

The resident doctors' associations which joined the protest include those from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and B R Ambedkar Hospital.

More doctors will join the protest, the FORDA official said. While some doctors held up placards bearing protest messages, others wore PPE kits with the word 'Black Day Protest' scribbled on the back of the medical gear.

The AIIMS RDA has also urged competent authorities to take stringent action against Ramdev for allegedly "trying to create public unrest" against the vaccination drive.