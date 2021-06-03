Despite lockdown, power demand in city higher than last year on most days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Electricity consumption in Delhi was not much affected by the lockdown, with peak demand on 30 days from April 19 to May 31 being higher than the corresponding days of last year, officials said.

“Out of the 43 days of lockdown (April 19 to May 31), Delhi’s peak power demand on 30 days (or around 70 per cent of the days) was more than the peak power demand of the corresponding days last year,” a discom official said.

During this period last year, there was a nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. The days on which consumption was less than the peak of corresponding days last year, was mainly because of weather conditions due to western disturbances like cyclone Tauktae, he said.

On 61 days of the April-May period, Delhi’s peak power demand was higher on 48 days or 78 per cent of the days, the officials said.

During May, on 20 of 31 days or 61 per cent days, Delhi’s peak power demand was more than the demand on the corresponding days of last May by up to 35 per cent, they said. In April, on 28 of the 30 days or 93 per cent days, Delhi’s peak power demand was more than it was on the corresponding days of last May by up to 88 per cent, they said.

Hungry for power

The pandemic-induced lockdown seemed to have little effect on electricity consumption in Delhi, with peak demand between April 19 and May 31 being higher on 30 days than the corresponding days of last year. There was a nationwide lockdown during this period last year as well.

30/43

During lockdown period of April 19 to May 31, Delhi’s peak power demand was higher on 30 days than last year

48/61

In the April-May period, Delhi’s peak power demand was higher on 48 days than last year

28/30

In April, on 28 days peak power demand was more than last year’s April

20/31

During May, on 20 days, Delhi’s peak power demand was more than last year’s period